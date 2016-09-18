Title success for Rams

Northowram Fields seconds were crowned Bradford League Conference champions at the first time of asking in the sunshine yesterday.

They needed only two points at home to third-placed Hunslet Nelson - who themselves had a slim chance of the silverware - to be assured top spot and had those in the bag when the fourth visiting wicket fell.

Nelson slipped from 31 without loss to 83 all out with slow bowlers Chris Thompson and Callum Phillipson taking seven wickets between them for a combined cost of 35 runs.

Rams skipper Mark “Bull” Goodall received the silverware at the tea interval - which came shortly after 2pm following a noon start - and the Rams went on to complete a four-wicket win

They go up alongside the club’s firsts, who were guaranteed the runners-up spot behind Buttershaw St Paul’s before yesterday’s last match at East Ardsley.

The Rams lost by three wickets, their relaxed mood being reflected in a batting order which had opening bowler Zafar Khan promoted to number three.

He and the “retired” Robert Larner top scored with 38 and 37 respectively in a total of 179, which proved inadequate as the hosts recovered from being none for two at the start of their reply to scramble home by three wickets.

Brighouse completed a miserable season in Championship B with a 32-run home defeat by Hopton Mills.

The Russell Way men, who have won only two games and finished bottom, made 157 in reply to Hopton Mills’ 189.

Sunny Matharu (4-72), Asad Mahmood (44) and Wajid Hussain (34) were the best performers for the home side.

Illingworth bowed out of the Aire/Wharfe League on a high note with a 16-run win at Follifoot.

The Halifax League-bound visitors made 243 for eight with 72 from Aussie Daniel Murfet, who was capping a fine campaign, 37 from Ben Robertshaw and 36 from Matthew Smith.

Jamie Moorhouse then took four for 44 as the Harrogate side fell narrowly short in reply. Illingworth have finished 10th in Division Two.