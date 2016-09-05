VIDEO: Action picture slideshow of Stags v Cambridge

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Mansfield Town and Cambridge United were unable to find the net in a largely unexciting 0-0 draw at One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Mansfield Town v Cambridge Rhys Bennett in second half goalmouth action

United had the best two chances, but Stags battled hard for what boss Adam Murray believes will prove to be a good point at the end of the season.

