VIDEO: Stags v Doncaster picture slideshow

Mansfield Town’s opening game in the revamped Checkatrade EFL Trophy proved a disaster all round as they lost 2-0 at home to neighbours Doncaster Rovers and also lost Jamie McGuire and Kyle Howkins to injury.

A neat but relatively unexciting match saw Rovers win it with two goals in the last 18 minutes.

Mansfield Town's injured Kyle Howkins - Pic Chris Holloway

Stags now face trips to Port Vale and Derby County academy to try to get enough points to stay in the top two of the group and progress, but boss Adam Murray underlined afterwards he was very unhappy with the new competition format and the League remained his priority.

McGuire and Howkins were being assessed today before any decision was taken on bringing in cover players on what is transfer deadline day.

