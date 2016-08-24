WIN tickets to the 2016 Ladbrokes St. Leger Festival

The 2016 Ladbrokes St. Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse promises to be a fabulous four-day spectacular with a glamourous social scene and amazing racing including the Doncaster Cup and St. Leger Stakes.

Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, Ladies Day will take place on Thursday 8th, Gentlemans Day and the iconic Doncaster Cup on Friday 9th and St Leger Day on Saturday 10th.

Gates open at 11am, so there is plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before the packed race cards commence and horses tackle the legendary St. Leger turf.

There will also be live music on the Hallam FM Champagne Lawn and delicious food can be enjoyed at the Racecourse’s own restaurant – The Old Weighing Room. Booking is essential.

We have teamed up with the Doncaster Racecourse to offer four pairs of County Enclosure tickets.

There will be a pair of tickets for each day of the St. Leger Festival and winners will be chosen at random and in order. For example, the first winner chosen will receive tickets for the first day on Wednesday the 7th, the second winner chosen for the second day, Ladies Day, and so on.

Simply send us an e-mail to sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk with the subject title of ‘St Leger competition’ and with your name and contact details in the body text.

The closing date for the competition is 5pm on Friday, September 2.

No cash alternative will be available and the prize is nontransferrable.

Entrants must be aged 18 or over. A dress code applies (see www.doncasterracecourse.co.uk) and winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

Guests at Doncaster Racecourse are advised to note that the Champagne Lawn is a Challenge 21 area and only guests aged 18 and over are allowed onto the Champagne lawns.