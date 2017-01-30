17 personal bests as Falcons fourth at gala

Falcon ASC were fourth in the six-club Stage 1 Notts ASA Gala at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Members gained one first place, six seconds and 17 personal bests.

The race winner was Stacey Williams in the girls nine years 50-metres butterfly.

Lola Halmshaw, Katy Savage, Shannon Williams and Stacey Wilson were second as part of the girls’ 8-9 years 4 x 25m freestyle relay.

Other second places were earned by Alex Butler, boys’ nine years 50m backstroke; Stacey Wilson, girls’ nine years 50m breaststroke; Junior Gangotra, boys’ nine years 50m breaststroke; Lola Halmshaw, girls’ nine years 50m freestyle; and the girls’ eight to nine years 25m medley relay, Mia Groves (backstroke), Lola Halmshaw (breaststroke), Stacey Wilson (butterfly) and Shannon Williams (freestyle).

Personal bests were achieved by: Lola Halmshaw, 50m freestyle; Alex Butler, 50m backstroke; 50m freestyle; Joseph Lilley, 50m breaststroke; J.J. Gangotra, 25m backstroke; Stacey Wilson, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke; Junior Gangotra, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke; Mya Orton, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly; Amber Walker, 25m butterfly, 25m freestyle; Evie Nuttall, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly; Maxwell Pickford, 50m backstroke; and Reuben Clowes, 25m freestyle.

The gala was won by Leander A with 211 points. Falcons won 122 points.