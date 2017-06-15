Academy lessons as Hucknall are well beaten

Runs were in short supply at the New Gatehouse Ground as Hucknall were well beaten by the visiting Notts Academy in their Notts Premier League clash on Saturday.

Hucknall opted to bat but Nick Kimber and Jack Blatherwick quickly reduced them to 23-4, a position from which they could not recover, finishing 91 all out just after drinks.

Hucknall CC 1st XI Vs Nottinghamshire Cricket Board - NCCC Academy XI in the Nottinghamshire Cricket Board Premier League Premier League. Hucknall batsman Geoff Dods and Anthony Freeman.

Aaron Simpson went with just six on the scoreboard and Robin Maxwell followed for a duck with the addition of a single run to the total.

Geoff Dods added 16 as partners Scott Harris and Richard Greatorex fell before he was caught to become the fifth wicket down with only 40 on the board.

Antony Freeman hit 17 and Suhail Ahmed top-scored with 22, but both kept running out of partners as the last two wickets fell on 91.

Blatherwick ended with 3-21, while Kimber and Connor Marshall took two apiece.

Hucknall CC 1st XI Vs Nottinghamshire Cricket Board - NCCC Academy XI in the Nottinghamshire Cricket Board Premier League Premier League. NCCC bowler Jack Blatherwick.

Despite the early loss of Alex Aldred (14), the Academy raced to the target in the 21st over, Liam Patterson-White hitting 40 not out in a 67-run stand with Louis Kimber (25) to seal the nine wicket margin.

Dods took the only wicket to fall and ended with figures of 7-2-22-1.

The result left Hucknall eighth in the table and this weekend they travel to Station Lane for their first-ever NPL meeting with 11th-placed Farnsfield.