Another double century for Notts batsman

Nottinghamshire’s Samit Patel reached 200 for the second consecutive time on day two of the Specsavers County Championship match against Leicestershire at Trent Bridge today.

The 32-year old, who scored an unbeaten career best 257 against Gloucestershire at Bristol last week, reached the milestone from 262 deliveries, with 25 fours and a six, getting there with back-to-back boundaries from Colin Ackermann.

By lunch Patel had advanced his score to 228 not out, with the home county on 473-7.

Dieter Klein added to his impressive opening day performance by taking the first two wickets to fall in the session, completing his first five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

Riki Wessels, after a fifth wicket partnership of 113 with Patel, departed for 30 after nicking the left-arm quick to Paul Horton at first slip and then Chris Read, playing his 300th first class match, made just seven before nicking behind.

Maximum points already secured, Notts pushed on with James Pattinson playing some delightful shots on his way to 33 before being caught sweeping the off spin of Colin Ackermann.