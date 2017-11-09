Ball a doubt for first Ashes Test

Welbeck wizard Jake Ball’s hopes of lining up for England in the first Ashes Test of the winter are in doubt after he sprained an ankle during the tourists’ second warm-up match.
Ball was into his fourth over when he went over on his ankle as an England XI took on Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide and will be under assessment from the medical department.
England take on Australia in the first test in Brisbane on November 23.
