BASSETLAW LEAGUE: rain frustrates all except leaders

Only one match beat the rain in the Championship of the Bassetlaw League -- but it was a crucial one as Papplewick and Linby tightened their grip on the title race.

While four of the day’s five fixtures were being abandoned because of rain, Papplewick were racing to a two-wicket win at Anston to send them 50 points clear at the top with six to play.

Anston didn’t let them have it all their own way because, after dismissing them for 160, the visitors collapsed from 90-2 to 152-8 in the rush to finish it before the clouds opened as Ian Barley took five wickets in 29 balls. But Papplewick squeezed home in the 32nd over.

In and second and third places, both Thoresby Colliery and Clipstone Welfare were denied almost certain wins by the rain. Thoresby were cruising on 133-1, with Mitchell English unbeaten on 82, in reply to Edwinstowe’s 170, while Clipstone, who still have a game in hand on the top two, were 147-2, with Louis Sprigg undefeated on 70, in reply to Blidworth’s 171-9.

In contrast, Cuckney 2nd gained a lucky reprieve. For they were rocking on 102-8, in reply to North Wheatley with Leverton’s 190, when their match was brought to an early halt. Elsewhere, Notts and Arnold Amateurs were 49-0 after removing Ordsall Bridon for 132.