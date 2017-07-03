BASSETLAW LEAGUE REVIEW: two hat-tricks in same innings for leaders

Incredible bowling, which included TWO hat-tricks in the same innings, blitzed Blidworth Welfare and strengthened Papplewick and Linby’s grip on The Chamnpionship in the Bassetlaw League.

As Papplewick defended their total of 171, Gareth Blinkhorn took wickets with four successive balls and then Jim Rhodes followed up with three in three as Blidworth were shot out for just 73.

Blinkhorn ended up with figures of 5-21 from ten overs and Rhodes with 4-30 from 14 overs in a 98-run triumph that sent Papplewick that 34 points clear at the top of the table. Their chief runmarker had been Harry Ratcliffe with 72 as the rest of the batsmen struggled against some fine Blidworth bowling, spearheaded by Dominic Gent with 4-59 from 15 overs.

Two of Papplewick’s main pursuers in the title race, North Wheatley with Leverton and Thoresby Colliery, played each other, with the hosts winning by five wickets. Thoresby were dismissed for 160 before a big opening stand set up Wheatley’s reply perfectly.

The result enabled Clipstone Welfare to leap into second after squeezing home by three wickets in a run-starved contest at Notts and Arnold Amateurs. In bowler-friendly conditions, Jason Gorman, Louis Sprigg, Ian Woodall and Majun Nizar Mohammed Faslan all took wickets to shoot out the hosts for 97.

In the week’s other two fixtures, unbeaten knocks of 64 from Richard Bostock and Adam Dutton proved decisive. Bostock helped Cuckney 2nd (157-4) beat Glapwell Colliery by six wickets, while Dutton helped Edwinstowe (184-3) beat Anston by seven wickets.