BASSETLAW LEAGUE: Thoresby and Clipstone keep up pressure on leaders

Title-chasing duo Thoresby Colliery and Clipstone Welfare kept up their hot pursuit of the leaders with 20-point victories in the Championship of the Bassetlaw League.

Thoresby had the easier time of it as they strode home by five wickets away to Notts and Arnold Amateurs, who were bowled out for just 177. They stay second in the table, 22 points behind top dogs Papplewick and Linby.

A further four points behind are Clipstone, who did not have it all their own way at home to plucky strugglers, Glapwell Colliery, and held on by only eight runs in the end.

Most of their frontline batsmen got in, most notably Keiron Evans (37), but none could go on and make a big score as Glapwell’s bowlers kept plugging away. It took a half-century from skipper Lee Wilson (56, three sixes and six fours), going in at number seven, to lift Clipstone to a final total of 218.

In reply, Glapwell were always in contention after an opening stand of 67 from Danny Bircumshaw (41) and Scott Smith (36). But from 145-3, they slid to 190-8 and eventually 210 all out as Ian Woodall (3-44), Mohamed Althaf Anwardeen (3-59) and Wilson (2-41) led the Clipstone fightback.

Meanwhile Papplewick strengthened their title claims with a fine five-wicket triumph at fourth-placed North Wheatley with Leverton. Terrific bowling by the Blatherwick boys, George (4-30) and Charlie (3-72), and also by Gareth Blinkhorn (3-57) dismissed the hosts for 214 before half-centuries from Shaun Levy (58) and Tom Bowers (57no), plus 31no from Blinkhorn, eased Papplewick home with many overs to spare.

Lower down the table, an unbeaten 117 from David Taylor helped Cuckney 2nd (247-3) defeat Ordsall Bridon (200, Richard Bostock 4-55), while Blidworth’s score of 196 (Ben Cordon 60) was just enough for a six-run win at Anston.