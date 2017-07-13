Caythorpe leave it late to pass Hucknall total

Hucknall and Caythorpe played out a close match in the Notts Premier League, with the result decided in the penultimate over of the day.

The visitors to Caythorpe, Hucknall, won the toss and elected to bat but found the going tough as openers Jake Libby (13) and Vinay Landa (4) were both dismissed to leave the start on 34-2.

Captain Robin Maxwell and Geoff Dods were patient in their approach to the innings and got Hucknall’s score moving. Maxwell went for 24 and Richard Greatorex hit 25 to get the score past 100.

Scott Harris (4) and George Buckthorpe (16) came and went as Dods remained and it was he and Suhail Ahmed who were there at the end of the allocated 50 overs, on 68 and 19 respectively. Hucknall ended on 184-6. James Hindson was the pick of the Caythorpe bowling attack, taking 3-47 from 12 overs. Andrew Staszkiewicz, Martyn Dobson and Max Shenton picked up a wicket apiece.

The reply saw Hishaam Khan go for nought but his fellow opener Martyn Dobson made a match-winning innings that took Caythorpe to the verge of victory.

He made 93 but was dismissed at 179-6 with Caythorpe closing in on the total. It was a substantial contribution as the hosts were at one stage 39-3 and wickets contined to fall around Dobson. But they did enough with Andrew Staszkiewicz making 31 and James Hindson 22 not out. Daniel Mierkains (2*) was there at the end as Caythorpe got over the finish line with 10 balls remaining, at the loss of six wickets.

Dods took 2-33 from 12 overs, Suhail Ahmed 2-37 from 11 overs and Jake Libby 2-43 from 12, as Hucknall were rewarded just four points.