Centurions on march in opening day runs spree

Papplewick and Linby 1sts put down a marker to their Championship rivals on the opening day of the Bassetlaw League season with a big win over newly-promoted Blidworth Colliery Welfare.

Runners-up for the past two seasons in the top division, Papplewick and Linby look to be heading for another successful season after demolishing the 2016 Division One champions by 183 runs.

Magnificent centuries by Harry Ratcliffe and Alex Lloyd were the foundations for the huge home victory.

Batting first, Papplewick and Linby were given a shock when opener Daniel Blatherwick was dismissed without scoring with the total on just four from the seventh ball of the innings.

That brought Ratcliffe to the crease to join Lloyd, who had yet to score, and the pair went on to plunder a 271-run partnership for the second wicket.

Ratcliffe struck 21 fours and nine sixes in an unbeaten 189 from just 145 balls.

Lloyd also scored at more than a run a ball, striking a total of 21 boundaries, including five sixes, before he was dismissed for 136.

The partnership lasted for 43 overs, but the next was ended after just one ball as captain Sam Ogrizovic was caught without scoring.

Tom Bowers then hit a quickfire 13 from eight balls to partner Ratcliffe as the home side finished on 353-4 from their 50 overs.

Blidworth started carefully in reply, but star batsman Ratcliffe took two catches to help reduce the visitors to 24 for two in the tenth over.

From then on wickets fell regularly as Papplewick and Linby pressed home their advantage.

Charlie Blatherwick bagged five for 82 from 14 overs to head the wicket-takers and Blidworth were bowled out for 170 in the 44th over.

Simon Roberts claimed two for 28 from seven overs, and Jarryd Hatton, Jim Rhodes and Gareth Blinkhorn were also among the wickets.

The club’s Sunday Development XI lost by 15 runs to Byron Abbey in Section 3 South of the Mansfield and District League, a week after winning their opening fixture.

The highlight was Sam Watson taking five wickets on his debut as the visitors were dismissed for 126.

Freddie McCann added two for 11 from six overs.

In reply, six Papplewick batsmen reached double figures but the home side couldn’t reach their target.

Captain Steven Betteridge top-scored with 21, including four boundaries. Andrew Paulson, Sam Watson, McCann, George Stewart and Sam Walker made double figures