Coxmoor Golf Club mourn death of former Sandy Lyle, Seve Ballesteros and Lee Janzen caddie Dave Musgrove

Coxmoor Golf Club have led the tributes made to former European Tour caddie Dave Musgrove.

Mr Musgrove, who famously assisted Sandy Lyle to a Masters title, was a member at the club in Sutton-in-Ashfield for more than 50 years.

He also helped Seve Ballesteros and Lee Janzen to major titles in his career and tributes poured in for the popular former caddie.

Coxmoor Golf Club posted on Twitter: “Today we mourn the passing of Dave Musgrove, caddy to Seve, @SandyLyle1, @KenBrownGolf and @CoxmoorGC member for over 50 years. RIP Dave.”

Lyle also posted: “Muzzy RIP. We wrote history together. @TheOpen @TheMasters @theplayerschamp we’ll miss your humour and stories #gentleman.”

Coxmoor club captain Sean Musson also paid tribute.

He said: “Dave was a true gentleman, a great ambassador for the game of golf and Coxmoor Golf Club. He had so many stories to tell, had time for everyone and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

