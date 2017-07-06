Crucial weekend at the bottom of Notts Prem League table

Round thirteen of the NPL begins with two sides desperately in need of a change of fortune as Attenborough host Mansfield Hosiery Mills at the Strand.

The home side come into the game on the back of four straight defeats; a run of form that has seen them slip into the sole relegation place where they are now 13pts behind Farnsfield just above them.

Maybe this game is where they turn things around and three wickets from Dominic Harvey would help and take him to fifty wickets at home.

The Millers have it slightly better having lost just the three in a row and they too have slipped down the league from fourth to seventh place, although if Radcliffe slip up they could return to the top half with a positive result.

Joe New requires fifty-nine runs for 1,500 in the NPL.

The Millers were the winners in a high scoring affair back in April.

At Caythorpe, Hucknall are the visitors.

The home side’s good run was halted after a losing draw against the Academy, but they remain in 10th place and 14pts ahead of Attenborough.

Martyn Dobson has been a welcome run scorer in the last few games and fifty more here would mean reaching a grand total of 7,000 NPL runs.

Hucknall’s win over Radcliffe was a timely one as it helps maintain a healthy distance from the sides below them; frustratingly it does keep them in eighth spot, but a win here and other results going their way means they have an outside chance of rising into the top half.

Wicket-keeper Scott Harris requires exactly 50 to make it 500 NPL runs.

Caythorpe will be wishing to overturn Hucknall’s dramatic three wicket win earlier in the season.

Up in the north of Nottinghamshire leaders Cuckney host the Notts Academy.

Cuckney’s big win over Kimberley saw them maintain their lead of 13pts at the top and means they have now won three on the bounce.

Dan Wood missed out last week, but a score of 40 would mean 1,000 NPL runs and 15 more on top of that would take him to 500 runs at home.

Run machine James Hawley can make it 5,500 league runs with 56.

The Academy youngsters have only lost one of their last six games and their winning draw against Caythorpe kept them in fifth spot; even a result against the leaders may not raise them any higher though.

Tom Keast was in the runs last week and 62 more would mean 1,000 NPL runs.

Cuckney were comfortable winners the last time these to two sides met.

At Station Lane Farnsfield welcome Plumtree.

Farnsfield’s welcome victory over Mansfield Hosiery Mills moved them off the bottom spot after just one week there, but they could move straight back though with a bad result here alongside a positive one for Attenborough.

Wicket-keeper Curtis Mitchell can make it 500 NPL runs at home with a score of eighteen or more.

Plumtree’s 102 run over Welbeck means they have now chalked up five wins in a row and are eight games unbeaten; can they make it six straight wins here?

They were six wicket victors in this fixture back in April.

At Sookhoolme Welbeck play host to Kimberley Institute.

Welbeck went from high to low as they were knocked over for just seventy-eight against Plumtree last time out, but 15pts separate them from Attenborough.

Opener Gurpej Landa can reach 2,000 NPL runs with a score of eighteen and Tom Lungley requires forty-four to make it 2,500 league runs.

Kimberley had bad day with the bat last time out as they lost to Cuckney and are now 40pts behind the leaders in third spot; they will be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Spin twins Alex King and Chris Glover can reach personal milestones with the ball; King needs one strike for 250 NPL wickets and Glover two for 150 victims.

Kimberley had the spoils from a drawn game when they last met.