Debutant stars in first Division One victory

Hucknall Ladies had a tough start to this year’s Division One season, losing 12-0 against Sheffield Sharks.

Despite matching the Sheffield team shot for shot in the first two quarters, and some memorable saves from goalie Naya Patel, Hucknall’s attack lacked penetration.

In their second game Hucknall rallied and, despite conceding the first goal to Leeds Sharks, Amelia Peters levelled in the first quarter.

Debutant Lucy Rogers had a good game, swimming hard, setting up goals and making good passes.

Goals in the second quarter from India Wilkinson, Anna Lord and Rachael Endy saw Hucknall claim the lead they didn’t relinquish.

Giorgia Bosworth scored in the third quarter and Peters again early in the final quarter.