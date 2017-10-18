Dolphins set sights on top three finish

Hucknall Dolphins missed out on third spot by only two points in the second round of the JC Dobb Autumn Trophy on Saturday.

Five firsts, four runners-up spots, a healthy 10 third places along with a dozen personal best made it a great night for the resurgent Dolphins at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

First places on the night went to Tyler Dennis, 10/U 25m Backstroke, Lynden Johnson, 14/U, 50m Breaststroke, Ben Staniforth, 10/U 25m Freestyle, Katie Hill, 12/U 50m Butterfly, and Mason Sims, Open 50m Butterfly.

Individual runner-up spot went to Joel Gospel, 10/U 25m Breaststroke, with Relay runner-up spots in the 8/9 4x25 Breaststroke for Luke Chambers, Sasha York, Joel Gospel and Sophie Pritchard, Open 4x25Freestyle Relay, Mason Sims, Gary Johnson, Josh Heath and Lynden Johnson, 8/9 4x25, Medley Sasha York, Sophie Pritchard, Joel Gospel and Luke Chambers.

Third placed individuals: 12/U 50m Breaststroke, Katie Hill, Open 50m Breaststroke, Gary Johnson, Open 50m Freestyle, Hayley Goodwin, Open 50m Freestyle, Mason Sims, 14/U 50m Butterfly, Lynden Johnson, 14/U 50m Freestyle Luke Hill.

Relay Thirds in 10/U 4x25 Freestyle Relay, Joel Gospel, Ben Staniforth, Tyler Dennis, Luke Chambers, 14/U 4x25 Medley, Freya Sims, Lauren Daft, Lynden Johnson and Luke Hill, 10/U 4x25 Medley Relay, Luke Chambers, Sophie, Katie Hill and Tyler Dennis, 14/U 4x25 Freestyle, Lauren, Izzy Coleman, Jacee Fells and Katie Hill.

A club spokesperson said: “We have had to rebuild the club in recent years and keep looking to the future.

“The future seems to have started to arrive now and it’s looking quite bright.

“On 4th November we swim in the final round and it would be fitting tribute to JC Dobb, a founder member of the club from the late 1920s, if we can make it a top three finish overall.”

Result: Radford 186, Kimberley 178, Sutton 143, Dolphins 141, Portland: 134, Ilkeston 86.