Hales’ hundred steers Notts to thrilling win

Nottinghamshire CCC head coach Peter Moores hailed an “unbelievable innings by Alex Hales” as Notts Outlaws defeated leaders Yorkshire Vikings by in a thrilling T20 Blast clash at Trent Bridge.

Hales scored 101, his first century for the county, as Notts completed a record run chase to defeat the Vikings by five wickets with five balls remaining.

Moores said: “He is becoming a bit of a specialist in producing extraordinary performances and scored at an unbelievable rate.

“That made it possible to chase down that target. This was a fantastic win to put us only two points behind them.”

Yorkshire posted 223 for five, but amidst the carnage Samit Patel maintained creditable figures of three for 29.

Requiring more than 11 runs an over, Notts got off to a flying start with Hales and Riki Wessels putting on 87 in the first 5.4 overs.

Hales reached his hundred from 45 balls, heaving four huge sixes and 14 fours, before falling shortly afterwards, to leave the score on 177 for three in the 15th over.

Brendan Taylor made 41 and Outlaws’ captain Dan Christian hit a quickfire 24 but 17 were still needed from the final two overs.

Steven Mullaney immediately twice hit sixes and the winning blow.