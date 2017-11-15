Hucknall and Linby Dolphins secure third spot overall

The Hucknall and Linby Dolphins clinched third place overall in the JC Dobb Autumn Trophy with a fifth place finish in round three.

One first, ten runner-up spots, and four third places, along with eight personal bests, made it a good night for the Dolphins at Hucknall Leisure Centre last Saturday.

First places on the night came in the boys 14/u 50m Breaststroke for Lynden Johnson.

With many close finishes the individual runner-up spots were plenty for Dolphins in the 10/U 25m backstroke for Sasha York, 10/U 25m backstroke Tyler Dennis, 12/U 50m butterfly Katie Hill, Open 50m freestyle Mark Turner, 10/U 25m breaststroke Sophie Pritchard, 10/U 25m breaststroke Joel Gospel, 10/U 25m butterfly Ben Staniforth.

There were relay runner-up spots in the mixed 8/9 4x25 breaststroke for Luke Chambers, Ellie Norris, Joel Gospel, and Sophie Prithcard. mixed 10/U 4x25 medley Luke C, Sophie Pritchard, Katie Hill, and Ben Staniforth. Boys open 4x25 freestyle relay Lynden Johnson, Luke Hill, Gary Johnson and Mark Turner.

There were two third places in the 14/U 50m backstroke and then 50m freestyle.

There were personal bests from Lauren Daft, Tyler Dennis, Mark Turner, Jacee Fells, Joel Gospel and Luka Gospel.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are very pleased to finish third overall in the three gala league even though we had some good fortune and favourable circumstance along the way it was a great result for the club.

“We hope to maintain and improve on this next year by doing everything a little bit better.

“The margins in swimming are very fine and there is a real difference between losing and failing.’

Result: Radford 207, Kimberley 170, Ilkeston 161, Portland 151, Dolphins 138, Sutton 122