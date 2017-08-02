Hucknall gym star Ellie to miss World Championships

Hucknall gymnastics star Ellie Downie will miss the 2017 World Championships in Montreal following an ankle operation.

The European all-around champion suffered the injury at the British Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool in March and battled through it for the European Championships the following month.

However, she Tweeted this week: “Yesterday I had surgery on my left ankle to recover a injury I gained at the British Champs this year.

“We worked together through it for Europeans because I had worked too hard to not show off my work I’d been preparing for so many months and I would not change that decision I made for the worlds.

“Unfortunately this does mean I will not compete at the world champs in Canada this year, but my eyes are now set on getting ready and fit for the Commonwealth Games next year and I’m very excited to be on the road to recovery and get fit again.”

The 18-year-old won four medals at the European Championships in the Romanian city of Cluj and became the first British woman to win the all-around title at a major international competition. She went on to take silver on beam and floor apparatus respectively, as well as bronze on the uneven bars.

At the British Championships a month earlier Ellie added vault and bars gold medals to her all-around title on the final day.

Resilient Ellie survived a major injury scare last year at the Rio Olympics when, in the floor event, she landed on her neck.

But, despite being helped off in a wheelchair, she returned to battle on.