Hucknall’s Ellie Downie is named Sunday Times Young Sportswoman of the Year

Hucknall gymnast Ellie Downie is celebrating after she was named the Sunday Times Young Sportswoman of the Year.

The 18-year-old artistic gymnast enjoyed a memorable 2017, despite the disappointment of missing the World Championships as she recovered from an ankle injury.

Downie won four medals at the European Championships in April, including gold in the all-around, the first British gymnast to win a major all-around title.

Commenting on her award Ellie said: “Huge congratulations to everyone who was nominated tonight. I couldn’t have done it without my family and everyone at Notts Gymnastics. I cannot thankyou all enough.”