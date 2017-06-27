In-form seconds race to top

Hucknall 2nds roared to the top of the South Notts League Division J table with a nine-wicket victory at Ellerslie

The highlight was a quartet of good individual performances from Jimmy Guthrie, Andy Whyley, Jack Pates and Andy Carden.

Bowling first, Hucknall never allowed the home batsmen to build any momentum as Guthrie, with four for 35, and Andy Whyley, with four for 29, took control.

Guthrie’s haul took him to 16 league wickets in June for the team and Whyley’s figures were his best since 2006.

Pates and Carden then eased the visitors towards victory with a century opening stand in 24 overs.

Carden, with a season-best 36, was the only wicket to fall. Pates made an unbeaten 81, also a season-best score. It was his second half-century of the season for the team.