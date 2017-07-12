Luke Fletcher ruled out for season afer horror head injury

Nottinghamshire’s Luke Fletcher has been ruled out for the rest of the 2017 season after his horror injury against the Birmingham Bears.

Fletcher was smacked in the head by the ball during his follow through in the side’s T20 defeat at Edgbaston on Saturday night.

Play was suspended while Fletcher received treatment, before he was pictured in an ambulance giving a thumbs up to the camera.

“Following consultation with doctors, Luke has been ruled out for the rest of the 2017 season to allow adequate time to recover and complete a monitored care plan to ensure he has a safe return to play,” said director of cricket Mick Newell.

“Whilst we are all obviously very disappointed, Luke’s health is of paramount importance and comes first.

“We will continue to give him every support as he undergoes his recovery.”