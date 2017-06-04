Nottinghamshire move into slender lead against Derbyshire

Nottinghamshire wiped out their first innings deficit and moved into a slender lead of 26 on the third morning of their Specsavers County Championship match against Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.

With Steven Mullaney and Samit Patel batting throughout the session and extending their partnership to 125, the division two leaders have reached 160 for two at lunch.

Resuming from their overnight position of 67 for two, still 67 adrift, Nottinghamshire’s third wicket pairing of Mullaney and Patel were quickly into their stride, taking 14 from the first two overs.

Runs continued to come easily as the 50 partnership was brought up from 72 balls.

Derbyshire rotated their bowling attack but on a placid wicket few opportunities were created as each batsman advanced to 50.

Mullaney, who scored 76 on the first day, reached the landmark from 98 balls, with seven fours. Patel’s first half century of the summer arrived from 104 deliveries, with eight fours.

In the final over of the session Mullaney, on 58, had a life when he popped Jeevan Mendis up to short leg but Alex Hughes couldn’t hold on. Patel is unbeaten on 63 at the interval.