Nottinghamshire Outlaws lined up for TV coverage

Last season might have been a disaster, but Nottinghamshire are still in demand when it comes to Sky Sports TV coverage for the upcoming summer.

For at least four of their one-day matches are to be shown live, including an attractive NatWest T20 Blast clash with the current champions, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, on Saturday, July 22.

Two other Blast matches, away to Birmingham Bears and Leicestershire Foxes, have also been earmarked for TV coverage as Outlaws eye a second successive appearance at finals day.

They can also be seen on Sky on Thursday, May 11 when they entertain Durham at Trent Bridge in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Additional Notts matches could be added on to the schedule as the season progresses, depending on how successful they are under new head coach Peter Moores.

Fans will be able to watch more domestic cricket on Sky Sports in 2017 than ever before, with coverage running from April to September in all competitions. The season will also feature England’s Test and one-day series against West Indies and South Africa under new skipper Joe Root, the ICC Champions Trophy, which is being held in England, the ICC Women’s World Cup and other international action.

“There’s so much to look forward to,” said Bryan Henderson, Sky Sports’s head of cricket. “It’s going to be a long, fascinating summer.”