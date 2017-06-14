Rising stars help swim squad at Matlock event

Rising stars enabled Hucknall and Linby Dolphins to stay competitive against tough opposition at the Arc Centre Matlock pool on Saturday.

The novice gala is specifically for nine, 10 and 11-year-olds and has 55 races to truly test the depth of the Junior squad.

Despite some setbacks through injuries and illness, Dolphins were in third place after 10 races but were unable to hold onto this and eventually finished fifth in the eight-team gala.

Three runner up spots went to Katie Hill in the U10 Freestyle, Backstroke and Butterfly.

Individual runner up spots for Joel Gospel (U9 Backstroke), Ellie Norris (U9 Breaststroke), Esme White (U9 Freestyle), and Ben Staniforth (U10 Backstroke) were the highlights of the night.

Third places went to Joel (2) U9 Breaststroke and U9 Freestyle, Ben U10 Freestyle, Alexa Sherratt U10 Breaststroke, Rhys Harwood U9 Breaststroke and Sophie Pritchard U9 Freestyle.

Lewis Kemp joined Joel, Ben and Tyler Dennis in the 4x25 medley to win the boys U10 relay.

The remainder of the points were won by Brooke O’Hanlon, Ella Skellington, Jacee Jem Fells, Izzy Coleman, Josh Kemp and Sam Ellison.