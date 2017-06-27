Scott landmark lifts promotion bid

Hucknall 2nds maintained their winning run with a fourth successive victory to remain in the promotion race.

The three-wicket win at Kayworth was a landmark for man of the match Adam Scott.

His figures of six for 38 from 11.5 overs were the third best of his career and took him to 500 wickets for Hucknall in league cricket — a unique achievement in the era of the New Gatehouse.

Only two bowlers have taken more five-wicket hauls in that time and they were also spinners — Jamie Braybrook and Kevin Pearson. Together with Paul Harley, that means the top four five-wicket takers at Hucknall are all spinners.

With captain Tim Buckthorpe joining an ever-increasing injury list, Shaun Caudwell took over to lead the side at Keyworth.

He lost the toss and Keyworth chose to bat.

They got off to a bad start when John Whyley bowled Ian Kitchinson in the first over and Max Thompson followed up by having Tom Newell caught behind.

Keyworth recovered from 13 for two and 37 for three to reach a decent position at 83 for three.

Howver, Scott then started to run through the home middle-order.

His second five-wicket haul of the month for the team sent another positive message to the selection committee.

Keyworth were eventually bowled out for 151 in the 45th over.

As well as Scott’s six wickets, John Whyley, opening the bowling, took two for 34 from 11 overs.

There were also wickets for Max Thompson and Akif Farooq.

Hucknall’s reply also got off to a stuttering start as they fell to seven for two as Caudwell and Andrew Mooney fell to MacKenzie Shepherd.

The rest of the run-chase was dominated by Harry Finch and Pete Hudson, though, as Hucknall claimed the win to go third.

A 68-run partnership between the pair took the visitors to109 for four.

Finch reached his half-century off 60 balls, his second 50 in three innings, and went onto a terrific career Saturday league best 64.

Finch struck nine boundaries in his 79-ball stay at the crease.

Hudson made 35 from 67 balls, including four fours, but pulled a calf muscle and needed a runner.

There was a wobble when four Hucknall wickets went down for 19 runs to leave the visitors on 128 for seven, but Tom Walters hit his second ball for six to ease the pressure.

Walters (9 not out) and Farooq (19 not out) clinched victory with 10 overs to spare.