Taekwondo teen takes bronze at Euro event

Hucknall Kanghan student Tahya Fells proved a worthy competitor at the A Class European Poomsae selection in France at the weekend and returned with another medal.

The competition in Lille is the second competition this year in a number of events designed to select taekwondo talent to represent Great Britain at the European and World championships.

Despite the competition being fierce with 26 other entries worldwide, dedicated Fells, 13, not only achieved her personal best by making it through to the finals in singles but also received a bronze medal in the pair’s event with her new partner, Nino Ontoy, from the Isle of Man.

Teenager Tahya from National comprehensive school trains an average of 4 hours a day outside of school and has been practising Taekwondo since she was six. This dedication paid off recently when she received her 3rd Black Dan belt in December.

The young athlete is no stranger to medals with this last win taking her to over 50 medals received in taekwondo competitions throughout the years.

Grand Master Lennox from Kanghan studio in Hucknall said “Kanghans’ up and coming athlete is an inspiration to others wanting to learn the sport. This achievement would not have been possible without her continued dedication and hard working attitude”

Tahya is now set to compete in the next event at Basingstoke at the end of the month, and if recent performances are anything to go by Tahya won’t be coming home empty handed.