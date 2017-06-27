Third win in a row for third XI

Key performances by the experienced Mike Rees and Mitch Colbrook helped Hucknall 4ths to their third successive win in South Notts League Division M.

Batting first against Notts and Arnold Amateurs 4ths, Hucknall totalled 197 for 9, their team since July last year.

Graham Caudwell (19) and Rees, who struck 58, got the innings off to a good start.

Henry Burton’s only scoring shot was a six before Paul Whyley made 18, including a six and two fours.

Colebrook then made his first half-century since 2008 before he was run out for 52.

Aiden Collins took a career best three for 28 and Colebrook claimed three for 15. as the home side finished on 119 for nine.