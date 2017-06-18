Turton gets runs and wickets in defeat

Five solid innings by Blidworth Colliery batsmen was not enough for their side in the Bassetlaw League Championship.

Opener Ruve Louw and wicketkeeper Ben Brown put on 58 for the second wicket as they scored 30 and 39 respectively.

Andrew Watson (36) and Craig Turton (33) then added further middle-order runs with number eight Leigh Overton making 22, including four boundaries.

Blidworth totalled 198 for eight from their 50 overs, narrowly missing out on maximum batting bonus points.

Notts and Arnold Amateur, however, chased down the runs with more than 10 overs to spare to win by seven wickets.

Turton added three wickets to his earlier runs.