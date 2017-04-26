Unbeaten 100 for Somekh in runs chase

All three Papplewick and Linby sides got off to a winning start in the Bassetlaw League.

While the first team were smashing their way to a big Championship victory, the second and third XIs were taking maximum points in Divisions Two and Five respectively.

Papplewick 2nds defeated visiting Killamarsh 2nds by nine wickets.

Alex Hudson led the wicket-taking with five for 48 from 13 overs as Killamarsh were bowled out for 191 from 45.1 overs.

In reply, Antony Woolley was run out for 12 with the score on 27, but then the home batsmen took charge.

Edward Somekh struck 20 boundaries in an unbeaten 108 to lead the victory charge, supported by wicket-keeper Adam Rostance’s unbeaten 56 as Papplewick chased down their target in 35 overs.

Papplewick 3rds had a much tighter margin of victory, beating Lea and Roses 2nds by 18 runs.