VIDEO: Notts captain Chris Read talks priorities next season, T20 Blast and retirement

Ahead of what will be his 20th and last season with Notts, Chris Read is hoping to go out on a high as he targets success in red and white ball competitions.
Read said: “As a team we want to get back into Division One as soon as possible. We’re desperately disappointed to be relegated after the nine seasons in Division One.
“Our target in four day cricket is to push for promotion and I think the team is in a good position to challenge on the white ball trophy front.
“We’ve been there or thereabouts for few years. We got to the Finals Day of the T20 last year, so a white ball trophy would certainly be a good send off.”