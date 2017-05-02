Weights disappoint angling secretary

Hucknall Anglers Fishing Club secretary Ray Pickin said he was disappointed with the weights landed by members at their match at Aldercar Lane Fishery’s Snipe lake in Langley Mill.

The match was won by Dave Triffitt with 8lbs 11ozs in a match where eight naglers did not weigh.

Other weights: Ray Pickin 6lbs 3oz, George Woodings 4-15, Ernie Davis 4-2, Dudley Young 3-10, Brian Cross 2-15, Rob Alvin Daws 2-8, Andy Davis 2-3, Dave Clarke 2-0, Darren Smith 1-7, Arthur Daws 1-3.

At Kingfisher lake at Birch House Lakes, Brailsford, Arthur Daws won with 95lbs 50zs, almost twice the catch of any other member.

Other weights: Andy Davis 49-3, Alan Birch 40-10, Derek Brough 30-13, Brian Cross 19-3, Tom Bakewell 17-9, Ray Pickin 16-7, Rob Alvin Daws 16-2, Dave Clarke 11-4, Brad Livock 6-8.