WIN! Tickets to Notts Outlaws v Yorkshire Vikings

With a full complement of current internationals available to Notts Outlaws and Yorkshire Vikings in the 50-over Royal London One-Day Cup at Trent Bridge on Saturday (11am start), it promises to be a spectacular event - and you can be there to soak up all the action!

The Outlaws can call upon the England trio of Stuart Broad, Alex Hales and Jake Ball, as well as Australian international paceman James Pattinson.

Pattinson, who has begun his Notts career with 20 wickets, in three matches, at an average of 11 in first-class cricket, could come into direct conflict with his fellow Victorian Peter Handscomb.

And although Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid will soon be teammates of Hales and Ball with three lions on their chests, it’s the stag versus the white rose that will be occupying each of their minds come Saturday.

