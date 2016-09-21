A memorable Festé weekend is in store

The People’s Stage will return to Derby Festé this week to celebrate the best of urban and Black community arts in the county.

Organised by Baby People – the stage will be set in the Market Place on Saturday, September 24, which is the second day of the tenth annual Derby Festé.

DJs and MCs will play a selection of sets including Eyez – one of the best known MCs with a national following. Dance action will be courtesy of the award-winning Trinity Warriors urban dance group who continue to win trophies across the UK for their break dancing prowess.

The People Stage will be one of the many highlights on Saturday when the Cathedral Quarter and Intu Derby shopping centre will be a bustling hub featuring more than 20 different acts including dance, aerial performance, theatre, comedy and contemporary circus. A special Derby Festé commission of Tarzanna by Ilkeston-born aerial artist Ria Ashcroft and the Gramophones Theatre Company will make its debut performance at Derby Riverlights.

Acts across the city centre will range from juggling act Gandini and aerial performers Highly Sprung to musical comedy artists Stop Gap Dance Company and contemporary dancers Company Chameleon.

There will also be a wide range of stunning walkabout street artist, from all over the UK and internationally, moving around the area from giant butterflies to majestic slinkies.

The action then moves to Bass’s Recreation Ground on Saturday evening for the climax of Derby Festé. The area is transformed into a magical underwater spectacle by Transe Express who will bring a brand new outdoor performance MÚ which will be only its second performance in the UK.

On Friday September 23, Derby Festé kicks off with a performance of Carousel by the Southpaw Dance Company on Cathedral Green.

The headline act on Friday will be the return of the stunning giant fire-breathing Sarruga Dragons. The breath-taking parade will start at Derby Riverlights and wind its way through the Cathedral Quarter before making a spectacular entrance to the Market Place. From 9.45pm, the Market Place will be transformed into a party space with The New York Brass Band and Alex Blood and the Diggers performing live on stage.

Derby Festé first came to the city centre streets in September 2007 to mark the opening of the Westfield Derby shopping centre (now Intu Derby) and then, the following year, the opening of QUAD arts centre. The annual event, produced and presented by Derby LIVE, Déda, QUAD and Derby Theatre, in association with Without Walls Associate Touring Network, is funded by Arts Council England and Derby City Council, with sponsorship from Cathedral Quarter, Intu Derby, Derby Riverlights and Park Farm Shopping Centre.

MÚ is Derby Festé’s only ticket event. Prices are £7 each and will be available to purchase online or via the Derby LIVE Box Office www.derbylive.co.uk

All the other performances are free of charge.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story A memorable Festé weekend is in store Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...