Back to golden age of music

The popular rock and roll variety production That’ll Be The Day is at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Tuesday, September 27.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £24.50 full/£23.50 concessions. Call the box office on 01623 633133.

After an incredible three decades of touring, this year’s show features a fresh, new line-up of classic hits, spanning the 50s to the 70s and 80s, mixed as always, with hilarious comedy. Don’t miss out.

The show also comes complete with stunning costumes and incredible live music performances, so you’re guaranteed to be on your feet and dancing in the aisles before the night is over!

For more information, please visit www.thatllbetheday.com

