Best foot forward as Rizzle Kicks head for city centre venue

Rizzle Kicks, one of the most popular, engaging, and singularly English success stories of the last decade, have announced a tour of major music venues across the country and will be at Rock City on November 25.
Rizzle Kicks, who have released their brand new tune Always Late, have announced a major UK tour for the end of the year.
The shows, a mixture of new material and many of the Rizzles’ classic songs and biggest hits, promise to be nights out to remember with Jordan and Harley at their hook-laden, irrepressible and incisive best.
For more on this date, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk and check out what’s coming up at the venue.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.