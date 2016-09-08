Circus with a big difference in Derby

The Circus of Horrors celebrates its 21st anniversary by paying a visit to Bass’s Recreation Ground in Derby on September 9-10 from 8pm.

The latest incarnation of the show features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts all woven into a Alice in Horrorland-type story driven by a mainly original soundscape and performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays over 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world.

These include The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan (twice), the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow where it became the 1st UK Circus ever to perform in Russia. The show also played an astounding 10 nights at London’s O2.

This is not the first time that The Circus of Horrors has created history as it became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

The Circus Of Horrors’ appearances on various subsequent TV shows have turned what started as a cult show into a household name – taking the extreme to the mainstream. Its’ TV credits now also boast The X Factor, The Slammer, Daybreak, Fairground Attractions, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Body Shockers, Fake Reaction, This Morning, Ant & Dec, The One Show and A Royal Command Performance.

For video footage check out http://www.circusofhorrors.co.uk

