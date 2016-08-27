Classical stars in new season

The Nottingham Classics season 2016-17 will launch next month with Brussels Philharmonic under the charismatic conductor Stéphane Denève, performing music from Beethoven, Connesson and Respighi on September 28.

Renowned pianist Stephen Hough will perform with the Hallé orchestra under the baton of Sir Mark Elder, performing Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 and music from Janáček and Dvořák.

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will perform music from Britten, Korngold and Berlioz under conductor Nicholas Collon and featuring violin soloist Vilde Frang.

American violinist, Hilary Hahn, a prodigious talent with a taste for adventure, and as easy in the company of rock bands as she is with orchestras, performs Bruch’s timeless Violin Concerto No. 1 with the London Philharmonic Orchestra on December. 4

Duncan Ward will conduct Sinfonia Viva and pianist Cordelia Williams as they perform music from Stravinsky, Sibelius and Beethoven. The world’s favourite guitarist Miloš Karadaglić, with Royal Northern Sinfonia, will perform a selection of music for classical guitar along with new arrangements of timeless Beatles songs.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Nottingham Classics season, Opera North will return with a week of stunning operas including Richard Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, Britten’s Billy Budd and Puccini’s Il Tabarro and Suor Angelica.

The popular Sunday Morning Piano series also continues, with performances this season from Nicholas McCarthy, Isata Kanneh-Mason and Alexander Ullman.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.

