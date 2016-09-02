Concert is a real treat for piano fans

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra members will begin their 2016-2017 season with a concert at the city’s Albert Hall on Saturday, October 15.
Conducted by Mark Heron, the concert starts at 7.30pm and will feature performances of four different works.
These will be Stravinsky’s Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments and Britten’s Piano Concerto - with Benjamin Powell as soloist in both - plus Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No 3 - the soloist in this piece is Anna Fedorova - and then Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite.
Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket details for the concert.
