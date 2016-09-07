The Derwent Singers’ next concert is to take place on Saturday, October 8, from 7.30pm.

As part of the Shakespeare 400 commemorations, The Derwent Singers celebrate the Bard’s quartercentenary with a programme of music from Shakespeare’s time, plus settings by Vaughan Williams, Christopher Brown, György Orbán, Richard Roddis and others.

The venue is St. George’s Church, Church Lane, Ticknall. Tickets are £10. See www.derwentsingers.org.uk for more.

There is free admission in unreserved seats for children under 16 when accompanied by an adult.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Derwent Singers in church concert Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...