Family fun day in Derby city centre

A group of trainees from Rolls-Royce plc have teamed up with Derby-based regionalorchestra Sinfonia Viva to organise a family fun day in the city’s Cathedral Quarter on Saturday, August 27.

The graduates and apprentices from the power systems company are working with Viva as part of their training programme to stage the one-off event which is inspired by the traditional village fetes but with a modern twist.

The Sinfonia Viva Derby Summer Fete will include live music, games, food and stalls. A jazz trio from the orchestra will entertain visitors and will also be joined by a wide range of local bands.

The event is free to attend in the Market Place between 12 noon and 4pm and is also supported by the Cathedral Quarter, St Peters Quarter and Derby LIVE.

Funds raised will support Sinfonia Viva’s community work across Derbyshire, which is receiving national awards and recognition – including the Best Event award at last year’s Family Arts Festival.

Amy Williams, finance graduate at Rolls-Royce, who is project leading the event organisation, explained: “The aim of the event is to celebrate the wonderful community of Derby.

“We will be creating a celebratory atmosphere, that represents a very modern take on the village fete which is the most classic of British past times.

“Derby has a huge array of communities and artistic interests and we want this to be represented in the food and entertainment on offer throughout the day.”

Debbie Duro, Rolls-Royce Community Investment Manager, said: “As part of the extensive graduate and apprentice training scheme, all trainees are tasked with leading and delivering projects in the community during their first year.

“This enables our trainees to develop important skills such as team work and project management and gives us the opportunity to make a valuable contribution in the local community.”

Sinfonia Viva chief executive, Peter Helps, concluded: “We have always been committed to providing high quality, community-focused entertainment.

“This event has been a great opportunity to work with a team of Rolls-Royce trainees to organise an event offering fantastic family entertainment and a high profile stage for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents.

“We are delighted that our community work will be supported by the event. This includes our award-winning education projects in the city and county that transform young participants’ lives and gives them the chance to learn and perform on stage alongside professional musicians.”

If you would like to find out more information about the event or details of ways that you could be involved through sponsorship or holding a stall please visit http://www.vivaorch.co.uk/see-us- live/village-fete/.

