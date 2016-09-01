Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Thursday, September 1
Dave Brennan’s Jubilee Jazz Band. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield. £7 admission, £6 for members. 8.30pm start.
From Canada, Cherry Suede plus support. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Friday, September 2
Deano. Solo show from Abandon frontman. Free entry. The Black Market Venue, Warsop.
Soul Love. Boy/girl duo. The Bentinck MW, Kirkby.
The Smiths United. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Saturday, September 3
Retro Jetz. Four-piece band. The Bentinck, Kirkby.
Peter Jones. Award-winning guitarist/vocalist. The Triple S, Skegby. For further information, ring 01623 515533.
Glam 45 - The Best of Sweet and glam rock. The Diamond, Sutton.
Sunday, September 4
Stars Bothering On Sunday featuring Tim McDermott, Silk Road, Wes Dolan, Three Wise Men. 5.30pm to 9pm followed by the Sunday Pub Quiz at 9pm. The Black Market Venue, Warsop.
The Steve Fulsham Band. Clowne Community Centre.
Mad For Brit Show (band). The Diamond, Sutton.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.