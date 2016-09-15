Glittering gigs at the Diamond

Bon Jovi fans will be able to enjoy a memorable experience at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, September 16.
Appearing there will be Bon Jovi tribute band The Bon Jovi Expereience. There will also be support from Dean Bennet.
The Stoney Street-based venue then hosts tribute act The Beach Boys Band on Saturday, September 17.
Finally, The John Verity Band play there on Sunday, September 18, featuring the ex-Argent ace.
