Lots of laughs at Funhouse event in Derby

Funhouse Comedy Club brings another great night of laughter to The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, on Friday, September 23.

Headlining is Dan Nightingale, very popular on the British comedy circuit and one of Sky TV’s John Bishops Only Joking comedians.

A real ball of fire, he has the gift of making audiences laugh just by being there and his charisma and ridiculous sense of humour are the icing on the cake.

Supporting will be the totally unique Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, a magnificently performed show with songs, sketches and a bit of mayhem.

Completing the line-up will be Geordie funny girl, the up and coming Lauren Pattison, winner of the prestigious Funhouse Comedy Club, Should I Stay or Should I Go? Champion of Champions competition.

Compere for the night will be Barry Dodds, winner of Best MC Midlands Comedy Awards 2016, who captivates his audiences with his energy, spirit and tantalizing wit.

Tickets are £10 in advance

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8.15pm show. The restaurant is open from 6pm.

For more, see www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

