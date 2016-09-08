More music at the Hairy Dog

The Hairy Dog, based on Becket Street in Derby city centre, welcomes Powerquest through its doors for a gig there on Friday, September 9, from 7pm.

The gig features special guests Awake by Design and 28 Double. Tickets are £7 in advance.

Go to www.hairydogderby.co.uk/events for more.

