Newstead to start a brass explosion

Newstead Brass will start a Brass Explosion this Bank Holiday Sunday as the first of five bands to play at Newark Castle for the annual event, which ends with a firework display at 10pm.
Each band will present an hour-long concert with Newstead performing at 3pm. They will be followed by Pleasley Colliery (4.30pm), Decent Chaps (6pm), Carlton Brass (7.30pm) and the Newark and Sherwood Concert Band (9pm).
The event runs from 2pm to 10pm with free admission. As well as the bands, there will be a circus workshop, face painting, a Teddy Bear Hospital and bouncy castles (chargeable).
Some chairs are provided but audience members are invited to bring picnics and deckchairs or blankets to sit on. Food will be available to purchase on site.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.