Organist and Alfreton MVC in close harmony at concert

Alfreton Male Voice Choir continue their very successful season with a concert at St. Mary the Virgin and All Souls, the parish church at Highbury Road, Bulwell, on Saturday, September 17.

This will feature Michael Anthony (organ) and the choir in an anniversary concert. The organ has been rebuilt and enlarged and is a Forster and Andrew/Groves organ. The original organ by Forster and Andrews is dated 1872 and the Henry Groves addition finalised in 2007.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission is free. There will be a retiring donation on behalf of the choir and church funds.

The programme will open with the National Anthem followed by the choir singing Gwahoddiad, an organ solo - March Crown Imperial. The choir will then sing With a Voice of Singing and Softly As I Leave You, this will be followed by a solo voice singing a piece of his choosing.

After the interval, the choir sing will Llanfair and The Mansions of the Lord among others. The concert ends with everyone playing and singing Land of Hope and Glory.

