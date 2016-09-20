The Shakespeare on Film season at QUAD in Derby continues with a screening of Theatre Of Blood (15) on Friday, September 23, from 8.30pm.

Directed by Douglas Hickox, it will feature a duelling introduction by regular Fright Club host Darrell Buxton and director of 1623, Ben Spiller.

The film follows Edward Lionheart (Vincent Price), a classic Shakespearean actor who snaps when the critics’ barbed comments about his performances wound him and decides to seek revenge on them.

Lionheart, aided by his daughter, played by Diana Rigg, decides to wound them back and adds murder to his repertoire, exacting revenge on the critics in the manner of Shakespeare’s more gruesome death scenes.

The stellar supporting cast includes the likes of Diana Dors, Arthur Lowe, Jack Hawkins and Eric Sykes.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Revenge is on the menu in QUAD film Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...