Summer exhibitions inspire workshops

Children are being invited to take part in creative workshops inspired by a gallery’s summer exhibitions.

The sessions have been inspired by the triple bill of exhibitions celebrating the ‘Year of the English Garden’ at The Harley Gallery, on the Welbeck estate.

Participants get to experience the magical process of photography by making their own simple pinhole camera.

Suitable for key stage one and two children, the free workshops will take place on September 26-28 and October 3, 6 and 7 between 10am-2pm. Places are limited. Book by emailing dgreen@harleygallery.co.uk.

